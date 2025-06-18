New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has flown to England to consult a specialist for treating a sports hernia related injury, and, if necessary, he could undergo surgery.

Surya, 33, had a terrific IPL for Mumbai Indians scoring over 700 runs, and also played the Mumbai Premier League T20 soon after.

It is not known if the pain aggravated during the Mumbai T20 league as Surya had a gruelling three months of travelling and playing at a stretch. “Surya is suffering from Sports hernia on right side lower abdomen. He has gone to the UK for consultation. If required, he will be going under the knife,” a source close to the cricketer told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Surya, who has played a lot of matches in his career through pain, wanted to fulfil his IPL and Mumbai T20 commitments.

“With no T20 cricket before August-September, Surya thought that this is the best time where he can tend to his injury and also have enough time for recuperation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," the BCCI source added.

