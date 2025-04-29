Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced a star-studded line-up of icon players for its T20 league including India captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

The T20 Mumbai League returns after a six-year break with the third edition scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Series 2025 Innings Update: Pratika Rawal Hits Half-Century as India Women Post 276/6 Against South Africa Women.

The icon players also include Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande.

"We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy and excellence of Mumbai cricket," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Among Eight India Stars Named Icon Players for T20 Mumbai League 2025.

Each franchise will be allowed to select one icon player as part of their squad, adding both experience and star power to their line-ups. The MCA will announce the date of the auction soon, according to a press release.

The event will feature eight teams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)