By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures against Namibia and defending champions India, Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede highlighted the challenges of facing a "red-hot" Men in Blue team and stressed that associate nations need more opportunities to play against top teams outside World Cups.

Also Read | BCCI Announces Annual Contract Lists; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Grade B.

De Leede, who scored 30 in the Netherlands' campaign opener against Pakistan in a losing cause, spoke to ANI ahead of their side's T20 WC clash against Namibia, which comes after their heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Pakistan on Saturday.

"We have obviously watched them quite a bit because they played the series recently against New Zealand. So watching them smack around was good as a cricket fan. But obviously, as a bowler, it is gonna be different coming up against the likes of them, so like you said, it is gonna be a massive challenge for us. But I think everyone is really excited for that opportunity," said De Leede against Indian challenge.

Also Read | Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match Happening?.

The Netherlands, placed in Group A, will play Namibia next, then face the USA on February 13 in Chennai, before concluding their league-stage matches against defending champions India on February 18 in Ahmedabad.

So far in the T20 World Cup, associate nations have been able to compete really well against Test nations, with the USA testing India and restricting them to 161/9, the Netherlands almost defeating Pakistan at one point, having them down at 114/7 during a run-chase of 148. On Sunday, Nepal almost chased down 185 against England, falling short by four runs at 180/6 despite fiery knocks from Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam.

De Leede said that it is not shocking at all for them as fellow associate teams to see them perform well, and feels glad about people taking notice of how good they are and enjoying their games. However, he said the next step is to secure more games, especially against top teams outside World Cups. Before this tournament, the Netherlands' last T20Is were against Bangladesh in August-September 2025.

"I think it is obviously not a shock for us coming from the associate world. So it is awesome to see people enjoying the games and seeing the full power of the associate teams, and, you know, there is obviously a lot of talk about how good they have been, how good we have been, and I think it you know. The next step is for us to try to play more outside of World Cups. You know these come around every two years (the T20 World Cups), which is good. But I think the real changes can be made outside of the World Cup," he added.

Speaking on his side's approach for the next game against Namibia and their final league stage challenge against India, De Leede said that there is nothing different for them in terms of preparation, technique, mindset, etc.

"I think we have got a pretty set approach for every game, and it is just about adjusting that to the opposition and then the conditions in front of us, so yeah, it would not be too different, but obviously our focus is on the next game, which is Namibia," he added.

The all-rounder said that his side's loss to Pakistan in the campaign opener was not due to a lack of skill, but rather a lack of game awareness. After Pakistan elected to field first, the Netherlands were cruising at 105/3 at one point inthe 13th over, but were skittled out for 147 in 19.5 overs. Even during the defence of the total, they had Pakistan on the ropes at one point at a score of 114/7 in 16.1 overs, but a dropped catch of Faheem Ashraf by Max O'Dowd in the 19th over cost them big, as the all-rounder went on to win the match for Pakistan.

"I do not think the skills are lacking. I think the game awareness cost us in the middle overs; we obviously would have liked 20 more runs, which would have gone a long way towards winning the game. So I think it is the mental side of things and probably a little bit of tactics involved as well," he signed off. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)