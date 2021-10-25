By Baidurjo Bhose

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): In what comes as good news for Team India ahead of the next game against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit for the match after hurting his shoulder in the opening encounter against Pakistan on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the all-rounder is already feeling better. "There is no issue and he is already feeling good. It was just a precautionary scan and the team management didn't wish to take a chance as yesterday was only the first game of the tournament," the source said.

Hardik had been taken for scans after he received a blow on his shoulder during the game against Pakistan.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team had informed.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This was the first time that India lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

