Sharjah, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands here on Friday.

Netherlands Innings:

Stephan Myburgh b Theekshana 5

Max O'Dowd run out 2

Ben Cooper b Theekshana 9

Colin Ackermann lbw b de Silva 11

Bas de Leede lbw b de Silva 0

Scott Edwards lbw b Kumara

8

Roelof van der Merwe c Perera b Chameera 0

Pieter Seelaar lbw b de Silva

2

Fred Klaassen not out 1

Brandon Glover c Perera b Kumara 0

Paul van Meekeren lbw b Kumara 0

Extras: (B-1 LB-4 W-1)

6

Total: (All out in 10 overs) 44

Fall of wickets: 1/3 2/19 3/20 4/31 5/32 6/37 7/40 8/44 9/44 10/44

Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 1-0-7-0, Dushmantha Chameera 2-0-13-1, Maheesh Theekshana 1-0-3-2, Lahiru Kumara 3-1-7-3, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3-0-9-3. More

