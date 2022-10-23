Melbourne [Australia], October 23 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history.

The batter accomplished this record during his side's match with Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. (MCG).

Also Read | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Stands Tall as India Start Campaign With Sensational Win.

In the match, Virat turned back the clock to display shades of his older self, scoring unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped his side clinch a memorable win over their arch-rivals.

In 110 appearances and 102 innings in the shortest format, Kohli has 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. One century and 34 half-centuries have been scored by the batter in this format, with the best score of 122*.

Also Read | Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Behind him in the T20I run charts are compatriot and skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119).

With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)