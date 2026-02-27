Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 27 (ANI): New Zealand have decided to bat first in a must-win Super Eight match against England, being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The Mitchell Santner-led side made no changes in their playing XI from their last game, whereas England made one change, bringing in Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton.

After winning the toss, Santner said, "We're going to bat first. You have to win games if you want to win a World Cup. Nice to have a run on this wicket the other night. We know what it's going to do. Does look the same. Looked good in the last game and spun more than we thought. If it's flatter, have to adjust accordingly. You try to use the dimensions in your favour. Same team."

England skipper Brook stressed that he will come to bat at number three after hitting a hundred in the last match while batting up the order.

During the toss, he said, "Would've won the toss and batted as well. Watched the game the other night, and there was spin here. They're an amazing side. If we can beat them and try to knock them out, that'll be great. I think we fielded amazingly throughout the competition. There was mis-execution in the previous game. I think I'll be sticking at number three. Jamie Overton is out, Rehan Ahmed is in."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

England have already qualified for the semi-finals and New Zealand need a win to book a place in the semis. From Group 2, Sri Lanka have already eliminated from the tournament, and now either Pakistan or New Zealand will join the Three Lions in the semi-finals. (ANI)

