Perth, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Afghanistan here on Saturday.

Afghanistan:

Hazratullah Zazai c Livingstone b Stokes 7

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 10

Ibrahim Zadran c Moeen b Sam Curran 32

Usman Ghani c Livingstone b Sam Curran 30

Najibullah Zadran c Adil Rashid b Stokes 13

Mohammad Nabi c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 3

Azmatullah Omarzai c Stokes b Sam Curran 8

Rashid Khan c Hales b Sam Curran 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman c and b Chris Woakes 0

Fareed Ahmad Malik not out 2

Fazalhaq Farooqi c Malan b Sam Curran 0

Extras: (LB-4, W-3,) 7

Total: (all out in 19.4 Overs) 112

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-62, 4-82, 5-91, 6-109, 7-109, 8-110, 9-112, 10-112.

Bowling: Ben Stokes 4-0-19-2, Chris Woakes 4-0-24- 1, Mark Wood 4-0-23-2, Sam Curran 3.4-0-10-5, Adil Rashid 4-0-32-0. (MORE) PTI

