Perth, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Afghanistan here on Saturday.
Afghanistan:
Hazratullah Zazai c Livingstone b Stokes 7
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 10
Ibrahim Zadran c Moeen b Sam Curran 32
Usman Ghani c Livingstone b Sam Curran 30
Najibullah Zadran c Adil Rashid b Stokes 13
Mohammad Nabi c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 3
Azmatullah Omarzai c Stokes b Sam Curran 8
Rashid Khan c Hales b Sam Curran 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman c and b Chris Woakes 0
Fareed Ahmad Malik not out 2
Fazalhaq Farooqi c Malan b Sam Curran 0
Extras: (LB-4, W-3,) 7
Total: (all out in 19.4 Overs) 112
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-62, 4-82, 5-91, 6-109, 7-109, 8-110, 9-112, 10-112.
Bowling: Ben Stokes 4-0-19-2, Chris Woakes 4-0-24- 1, Mark Wood 4-0-23-2, Sam Curran 3.4-0-10-5, Adil Rashid 4-0-32-0. (MORE) PTI
