Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Namibia and New Zealand here on Friday.

Martin Guptill c Trumpelmann b Wiese 18

Daryl Mitchell c Michael van Lingen b Scholtz 19

Kane Williamson b Erasmus 28

Devon Conway run out (Erasmus/Karl Birkenstock) 17

Glenn Phillips not out 39

James Neesham not out 35

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 163

Fall of Wickets:1-30, 2-43, 3-81, 4-87.

Bowling: Bernard Scholtz 3-0-15-1, Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-25-0, David Wiese 4-0-40-1, JJ Smit 2-0-27-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2-0-24-0, Gerhard Erasmus 4-0-22-1, Karl Birkenstock 2-0-9-0. More PTI

