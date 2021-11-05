India and Scotland will face off against each other in match 37 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have had an underwhelming campaign so far but will be hoping for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SCO live streaming in T20 World Cup 2021 can scroll down below for details. IND vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37.

India ended their two-game losing run in the competition last time around as they dominated Afghanistan to register a mammoth win. Virat Kohli’s men will be aiming for a similar performance to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Meanwhile, Scotland after entering the Super 12, have lost three consecutive games and cannot advance further in the competition. But they will be aiming to register their first win at this stage.

When is India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Scotland clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 5, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Scotland match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Scotland match online.

