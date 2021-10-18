Dubai, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first warm-up match between India and England ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.

England Innings:

Jason Roy

c Bumrah b Shami

17

Jos Buttler

b Shami

18

Dawid Malan

b Rahul Chahar

18

Jonny Bairstow

b Bumrah

49

Liam Livingstone

b Shami

30

Moeen Ali

not out

43

Chris Woakes

not out

12

Extras: (LB-2, W-8, NB-2)

12

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

188

Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 47-2, 77-3, 129-4, 163-5

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-54-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-3, R Ashwin 4-0-23-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI

