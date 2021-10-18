Dubai, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first warm-up match between India and England ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Monday.
England Innings:
Jason Roy
c Bumrah b Shami
17
Jos Buttler
b Shami
18
Dawid Malan
b Rahul Chahar
18
Jonny Bairstow
b Bumrah
49
Liam Livingstone
b Shami
30
Moeen Ali
not out
43
Chris Woakes
not out
12
Extras: (LB-2, W-8, NB-2)
12
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
188
Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 47-2, 77-3, 129-4, 163-5
Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-54-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-3, R Ashwin 4-0-23-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI
