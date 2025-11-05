Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on Wednesday unveiled the prestigious trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 at a ceremony held at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The event was graced by the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin; N. Muruganandam, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; and J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, CEO, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India; Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India and Thiru Sekar J. Manoharan, Treasurer of Hockey India & President of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, were also present during the event.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 will take place from November 28 to December 10 2025, in Chennai and Madurai, marking the first time the tournament will feature 24 teams.

The host nation, India, have won the tournament twice in 2001 and 2016 and will be hoping to lift the trophy for the third time on home soil. India have been drawn in Pool B alongside Oman, Chile and Switzerland, and will begin their campaign against Chile on November 28 at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, as quoted from a press release by Hockey India, "It is a moment of great pride to see the Honourable Chief Minister unveil the Junior World Cup trophy. Tamil Nadu has always been a strong supporter of Indian hockey, and we are delighted to bring this prestigious event to Chennai and Madurai. The state's world-class facilities, combined with its passion for the sport, will make this edition truly memorable. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and SDAT for their continued support."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment when he said, "The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup represents the future of global hockey, and hosting it in India provides an incredible opportunity for our young players. With world-class infrastructure, passionate fans, and the unwavering support of the Tamil Nadu Government and SDAT, we are confident this tournament will set new standards of excellence and inspire a new generation of hockey players across the country." (ANI)

