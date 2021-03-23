Christchurch, Mar 23 (AP) Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal survived a contentious caught and bowled decision and fell to a bizarre run out Tuesday while compiling his 50th one-day international half century.

Tamim made 78 and led Bangladesh to 271-6 as it batted first after winning the toss in the second of three ODI matches against New Zealand, improving enormously on the series-opener when it made only 131 and was beaten by eight wickets.

On 34 and in the 15th over, Tamim offered a sharp return chance to the tall New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson. The 2.03 meter (6-foot-8) Jamieson stooped on his follow through to parcel the catch, then fell forward. As he did so, the ball held in his right hand touched the ground.

The on-field umpire immediately upheld New Zealand's appeal but Tamim referred the decision to the television umpire who, after studying several angles, ruled that Jamieson did not have full control of the ball. Tamim had earlier had a decision for caught behind overturned.

After a slow start, Tamim flourished on a pitch which provided good pace and sharp bounce to reach his milestone half century from 84 balls. He spoke before the match of the the importance of Bangladesh demonstrating its batting strength.

His words were heeded and the Bangladesh innings was book-ended by his half century and another to Mohammad Mithun, who finished 73 not out.

There was less early swing Tuesday than in the first match of the series at Dunedin and the pitch at Hagley Oval was also on the slow side. New Zealand's bowlers were still able to contain the tourists early, restricting them to 26-1 after 10 overs and 84-1 after 20.

But Iqbal was able to play some superb shots when he was set, using his feet and his position on the crease to disrupt the bowling. He struck several superb drives through cover and his innings in total contained 11 fours.

He was finally out in unusual circumstances in the 31st over. His partner Mushfiqur Rahim received a short ball from Jimmy Neesham which he defended and dropped at his feet.

After a brief glance, the batsmen went through for the single while the ball came to rest parallel with and close to the stumps. Neesham, following through, was ahead of Tamim and he showed soccer skills to kick the ball sideways into the stumps, leaving the Bangladesh captain short of his ground.

Tamim had put on 81 for Bangladesh's second wicket with Soumya Sarkar after it lost opener Liton Das (0) in the second over. Soumya made a positive 32 from 46 balls before he was stumped down the leg side by Tom Latham from the bowling of Mitchell Santner.

Tamim then put on 48 with Mushfiqur, who made a solid start but fell for 34 in the 41st over when Bangladesh was aiming to accelerate.

Mithun paced the end of the innings with his sixth ODI half century from 42 balls, bringing up his 50 with a six from the bowling of Neesham. His 73 runs came from 57 balls with six fours and two sixes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)