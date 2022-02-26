Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Bowlers Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani produced a rearguard act with a splendid 114-run eighth-wicket stand after Ajinkya Rahane's sedate half-century as Mumbai went into the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group D game against Goa with an overall lead of 158 runs.

The 44-time champions, known for their comebacks, will like to challenge Goa with a gettable target on the final day and go all out for full six points after finishing the day on 322 for seven.

Mulani (49 batting off 129 balls) and Kotian (57 batting off 89 balls) came together at 208 for seven and frustrated the Goa attack with a responsible stand after having conceded a 164-run first innings lead.

Earlier, Mumbai were reduced to 93 for four in the first session itself before Rahane (56 off 148 balls) and the in-form Sarfaraz Khan (48 off 72 balls) added 82 runs for the fifth wicket before the burly right-hander was trapped leg before by left-arm spinner and the opposition's most successful bowler, Darshan Misal (3/96).

While Rahane crawled to his second half-century of the tournament, he was caught by former state-mate Shubham Ranjane off the bowling of off-spinner Amit Yadav before the Kotian-Mulani duo joined forces.

Saurashtra close in on bonus points

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara won't get a chance to make amends for his first innings failure but Saurashtra are well on course to notch up an innings victory with bonus points after dismissing Odisha for 165 in the first innings and then reducing them to 115 for five in the second essay.

Saurashtra have scored 501 in their first innings and Odisha have to score 222 runs to avoid an innings defeat with only five wickets in hand.

On the day, Odisha lost 12 wickets after starting their first innings at 52 for three. Veteran seamer Jaydev Undakat and left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja got four wickets apiece as Saurashtra were all out for 165.

Odisha were no better in their second innings.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 163 and 322 for 7 (Tanush Kotian 57 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 56, Shams Mulani 49 batting, Prithvi Shaw 44, Darshan Misal 3/96)

Goa 1st Innings 327. Mumbai lead by 158 runs.

Saurashtra 501. Odisha 165 (Jaydev Unadkat 4/50, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/48).

Odisha 115/5 (Shantanu Mishra 65, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/48). Odisha trail by 221 runs.

