Paris Saint Germain (PSG) hosts St-Etienne in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Parc des Princes. PSG will be looking to bounce back following 1-3 defeat against Nantes. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs St-Etienne, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming online and tv telecast in India details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Manchester United's Fred Gives a Final Verdict on the Long-Standing Debate.

Lionel Messi is expected to take field as PSG look to get back to winning ways. PSG have thus far played 25 matches and have won 18. They are on top of the Ligue 1 points table. Their opponents- St-Etienne have won five out of 25 matches and are on 16th spot.

When is for PSG vs St-Etienne, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs St-Etienne match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on February 27, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs St-Etienne, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs St-Etienne Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs St-Etienne, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs St-Etienne Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

