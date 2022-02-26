Empoli FC and Juventus will face off against each other in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Both the sides apparently will be looking for a victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for Empoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming online and live tv telecast details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Manchester United's Fred Gives a Final Verdict on the Long-Standing Debate.

Empoli are currently on 13th spot with just eight wins from 26 outings. Juventus, on the other hand, are on fourth place having won 16 matches.

When is Empoli FC vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Empoli FC vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. The game will be held on February 26, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Empoli FC vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Empoli FC vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Empoli FC vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Empoli FC vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

