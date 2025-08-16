New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): India's Tanya Hemanth clinched the women's singles title at the Saipan International 2025 badminton tournament in the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Tanya Hemanth, 86th in the badminton rankings and the top-seeded player in the tournament, outplayed Japan's unseeded Kanae Sakai 15-10, 15-8 in the final at the Oleai Sports Complex, as per Olympics.com.

The Saipan International 2025 badminton is a part of the BWF's 3x15 scoring system test events, where each game is played over 15 points instead of the conventional 21.

This was Tanya Hemanth's fourth international series title. She won the India International 2022 tournament, the Iran Fajr International in 2023 and the Bendigo International in 2024. She also reached the final of the Azerbaijan International last year but lost to compatriot Malvika Bansod.

Earlier at the Saipan International 2025 badminton, Tanya Hemanth had to fight her way through testing encounters en route to the final, as per Olympics.com.

She beat Japan's Ririna Hiramoto 15-10, 12-15, 15-8 in the semi-finals, Singapore's Lee Xin Yi Megan 14-16, 15-12, 15-9 in the quarter-finals and Japan's Nodoka Sunakawa 4-15, 15-9, 15-7 in the round of 16 after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Among other Indian badminton players, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Annanya Pravin and Tanishq Mamilla Palli bowed out in the women's singles round of 16, while Sravanth Sai Suri exited in the men's singles round of 32. (ANI)

