New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): India's chess player Vidit Gujrathi held world number one, Magnus Carlsen, to a draw in the 11th round of the ongoing Tata Steel Masters.

However, Carlsen preserved his leading position despite missing a clear win against Vidit Gujrathi. Anish Giri suffered a painful defeat at the hands of his compatriot Jorden Van Foreest and slid to the third position.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Doubles Final Tennis Match?.

"Richard Rapport moved to second place in the current standings after getting a win by forfeit over Daniil Dubov. The Russian Grand Master had to drop out of the event due to testing positive for Covid-19," stated an official FIDE report.

Magnus Carlsen tried the Italian Game with Nc3 against Vidit Gujrathi, but the Indian GM passed the test and reached equality.

Also Read | Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Rose Collins, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Final Tennis Match?.

In the end, Gujarathi walked away with a draw in the 11th round.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Fabiano Caruana manoeuvred for a while in a roughly equal position that emerged from Semi-Slav Defense but with 22.Ne2 the Indian allowed a breakthrough b6-b5. Black was slightly better, but White's next move was 23. Nd4 turned out to be a grave mistake.

Fabiano got a remote a-passer which he aptly used as a decoy for White's pieces to launch a deadly attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)