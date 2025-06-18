London [UK], June 18 (ANI): Team India held a practice session at Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday ahead of the first Test of the five-match series against England, which will start on June 20.

During the practice, newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill was seen discussing the game plan with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and the team's second wicketkeeper-batter were seen stretching their body.

Other players, such as right-arm seamer Shardul Thakur, the side's vice-captain Rishabh Pant, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, were also seen doing stretching exercises during the practice session.

After talking to Gambhir, Gill was also seen stretching with his legs.

Gill, Shardul, left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, and right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah were seen doing a fielding and catch practice session, headed by bowling coach Morne Morkel and Gambhir.

India tour of England will take place from June to August 2025, with matches to be played at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

A new era beckons for India in the Test format as the modern-day giants gear up for their first assignment without the prized batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill, India's youngest Test captain, has taken the baton from Rohit to guide the nation to success and challenge for the World Test Championship mace.

India squad for England Test series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for the first Test against India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

