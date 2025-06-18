Scotland vs Netherlands Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Live Streaming: The Scotland Tri-Series has already been a blockbuster just into three games into the competition. Three games are yet to be played in the series and it gets intense with every passing game. Scotland commenced their journey with a solid win over Netherlands. On expected line, they produced a strong batting performance with Geroge Munsey setting the tone and Finlay McCreath, Matt Cross providing support. But in the end, it was Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis and Jasper Davidson who decided the game in favour of Scotland as the bowling attack bowled out Netherlands without facing much threat. They would look to repeat it once again. Netherlands Becomes Second Team After India To Register Win Following Multiple Super Overs in Men’s T20Is, Achieves Feat After Defeating Nepal.

Netherlands won the second match in a shocking third super over against Nepal. This time they produced a better batting performance with Vikramjit Singh. Teja Nidamanuru and Saqib Zulfiqar in runs. Vikramjit showed all-around performance scalping two wickets and Daniel Doram led the charge with three wickets. Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Kyle Klein, Zach Lion Cachet and Michael Levitt had their contributions to help Netherlands win in the super over. With a win in hand, Netherlands will not want to repeat their mistakes and will look to seal a second victory here.

Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series Match Details

Match SCO vs NED T20 Tri-Series (Second Leg) Date June 18 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Titwood, Glasgow Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland will host Netherlands in the fourth match of the tri-series, on Wednesday, June 18. The SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 match is set to be played at the Titwood, Glasgow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Nepal Register Unwanted Record! Becomes Second Team In International Cricket to Get Bowled Out For Zero In A Super Over.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands T20I tri-series match 2025. For SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Scotland vs Netherlands T20 match. Expect another thrilling encounter here and Scotland to put a dominant batting performance and win.

