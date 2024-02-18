Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Courtesy some fine knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma and next-generation of Indian stars like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, India smashed several six-hitting records on day four of the third Test against England on Sunday.

First of all, India broke its own record for most sixes in a Test series by any team, touching a total of 48 big hits in the ongoing three-match series. The team went past its own tally of 47 sixes in three Tests against South Africa at home back in 2019, a series which had three Test matches. With two matches left, India could score a lot more sixes and outdo its previous record by a huge margin.

England holds the third spot, having scored 43 sixes in the Ashes series against Australia at their home last year.

India smashed a total of 28 sixes in this match, making it their highest-ever six-count in a single Test match. India has outdone its own record of hitting 27 sixes against South Africa back in 2019 in the first Test at Vizag.

In the second innings of this match against England, India smashed a total of 18 sixes, outdoing its own record of 15 sixes in an innings against Sri Lanka back in 2009 at Mumbai.

All of this has been largely made possible by the efforts of young opener Jaiswal, who has scored a whooping 22 sixes in the series so far out of India's 48. In this match itself, Jaiswal has smashed 12 sixes out of India's 28.

Coming to the match, India has given England a target of 557 runs to chase and the visitors are on the verge of losing the match.

Earlier, India secured a 556-run second innings lead, declaring their second innings at 430/4. Following skipper Rohit's early fall for just 19 runs, young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for India with a 155-run partnership for the second wicket, which ended after Jaiswal retired hurt for 104. India ended the day three at 196/2, with Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*).

On day four, Gill and Kuldeep continued to stitch yet another partnership, which ended with Gill heartbreakingly missing his fourth Test ton due to a run-out, scoring 91 in 151 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. Kuldeep also made a solid 27 in 91 balls, leaving India at 258/4. From this point on, Jaiswal resumed his innings with the fellow Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan. Both took the English spinners to cleaners.

Jaiswal scored his second double-century in Tests after scoring his first one in the last Test. A key highlight of his knock was smashing veteran pace legend James Anderson for a hat-trick of sixes. Sarfaraz also scored his back-to-back half-century on Test debut. India ended the innings at 430/4, with Jaiswal (214* in 236 balls, 14 fours and 12 sixes) and Sarfaraz (68* in 72 balls, with six fours and three sixes) unbeaten to form a 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed took a wicket each for England.

Earlier, England in their first inning scored 319 runs in reply to India's 445 runs in their first inning. Though Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) scored the fastest century by an English player in India, no other batter could give him much support. Skipper Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) played some decent knocks.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/84, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin managed a scalp each, with the latter reaching his 500th Test wicket as well.

In the first innings, after opting to bat first, India put up 445 in the first innings. The hosts were rocked by England bowlers earlier and were struggling at 33/3. Then skipper Rohit stepped up, forming a 204-run stand with Jadeja. Rohit scored 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Jadeja went on to score his third Test ton and crafted a 77-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz (62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six). Useful scores from debutant Dhruv Jurel (46 in 104 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Ashwin (37 in 89 balls, with six fours) took India to a fine total.

Mark Wood justified his selection with figures of 4/114. Rehan got two wickets while Root, Hartley and Anderson got a wicket each. (ANI)

