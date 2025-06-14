London, Jun 14 (PTI) Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Pranav registered crucial wins on the final day as Team MGD1 became the first Indian team to clinch the FIDE World Rapid Team Championship title.

Seeded sixth, Team MGD1 posted 10 wins from 12 rounds over three days to emerge champions after a closely-fought battle with Team Hexamind on Friday.

Also Read | ICC WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Holding Mace Will Lift Test Cricket Again in South Africa, Says Graeme Smith.

Having won silver and bronze in the last two editions, MGD1 began their campaign with a perfect day one. But a draw against Team Freedom and a loss to Team Hexamind on day two left them needing a flawless finish to stay in the hunt.

The side responded in style, winning all four rounds on the final day to seal the title.

Also Read | Dale Steyn Warns South Africa Ahead of Day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 Final Against Australia, Says 'These 69 Runs Will Be the Hardest Proteas Will Ever Have To Earn'.

Comprising GMs Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Leon Mendonca, David Anton Guijarro, Tsolakidou Stovroula, Pranav, Atharva Tayade, and captain Srinath Narayanan, MGD1 secured the championship with key victories in the final round.

Wins by Arjun and Pranav against Malcom's Mates proved decisive.

"This is very special! With the Indian team in the Olympiad we were the favourites to win and out here with Team MGD1 we were the underdogs. And yet we won gold again," Narayanan in a release.

Team MGD1 finished with 21 points, one ahead of Team Hexamind. Team Freedom, featuring Viswanathan Anand, finished third with 17 points.

World no 3 Arjun was the star of the final day for Team MGD1 as he scored 3.5 points out of 4, bouncing back from a disastrous day 2 in which he had managed just half a point.

On the final day, Arjun began with a victory over GM Richard Rapport of KazChess and then fought back in what looked like a lost endgame to draw against Tashkent Open 2025 champion GM Nihal Sarin (Ashdod Elit Chess Club).

In the last two rounds, Arjun comfortably beat GMs Jose Martinez (Theme International Trading) and Luke McShane.

"Team MGD1 is all about Team Spirit. I was having a bad day on day 2 and others stepped up to keep the momentum going. Also Atharvaa's performance was out of this world," Arjun said.

Atharvaa Tayade, playing on recreational board, was one of those players as he won 11 of 12 games and even helped Team MGD1 salvage a 3:3 draw against Team Freedom after Arjun and gone down against Anand and all other boards had split points.

Pranav also won all his four games on the final day, capping off with a win over GM Ivan Saric to end with 7.5/8 points in the competition.

"I am really happy! With this team it's mainly about a great culture! Even though I'm an amateur player they didn't make me feel like one," said Tayade.

The teams will now face-off in Blitz competition. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)