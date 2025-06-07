Stavanger (Norway), Jun 6 (PTI) Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen clinched his seventh Norway Chess title after American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana did a good turn by defeating star India player D Gukesh to grab three full points in the final round of Norway Chess here.

It was an unforgettable day for Gukesh, who after being in a disadvantageous position against 2018 Norway Chess Champion Caruana tried to stage a comeback but with the Indian running out of time, he committed and immediately know his chances had evaporated with in a second.

Gukesh offered a handshake with just two second left on the clock and then covered his face with his hands in frustration.

Defending champion Carlsen ended the tournament with 16 points after drawing with the other Indian in the tournament, Arjun Erigaisi, from an unfavourable position.

Caruana finished second with 15.5 points, while Gukesh ended third – the second time he has finished in as many Norway Chess tournaments – with 14.5 points. Erigaisi was fifth with 12.5 points.

In the women's section, overnight leader and two-time world blitz champion, Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk won the title with 16.5 points despite an Armageddon tie-break loss to India's R. Vaishali in the final round.

Muzychuk's draw in the classical game against the Indian earned both players a point each, while Vaishali secured another half a point by beating the Ukrainian in the Armageddon sudden death to finish on 11 points.

The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.

Had Vaishali defeated Muzychuk -- who was on 15.5 points overnight -- in the Classical game, she would have deprived the Ukrainian Grandmaster of three points, which would have propelled Koneru Humpy to the title had the two-time world rapid champion too got the better of Chinese world champion Ju Wenjun in the Classical game.

Unfortunately, Humpy, who was on 13.5 points overnight after round 9, could only manage a draw with white pieces to earn one point. She got another half point by overcoming Wenjun in the Armageddon tie-break to earn 1.5 points, and finish with 15 points.

