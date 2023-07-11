Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) Coimbatore accomplished a historic milestone by winning the Communication Prize for the second year in a row at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge - 2023 that concluded on July 8.

A 10-member student team, Sea Sakthi adjudged the most popular among 17 teams across 10 countries in the contest. The team managed to secure 6th position in the overall ranking besides receiving the “Monaco Town Hall Cup”.

Being the only team from India to compete at the global arena, Sea Sakthi students had developed a custom-designed energy boat – Yali 2.0 which was also the country’s first hydrogen-powered energy boat.

Teams competing at the MEBC had to undergo multiple boat races under different categories as part of the challenge and emerged Sixth in the overall ranking. (ANI)

