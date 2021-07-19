Tokyo, Jul 19 (AP) Team Taiwan arrived in Tokyo on Monday, touching down at Haneda Airport ahead of this week's opening of the Summer Olympics.

Taiwan, which compete at the Olympics as Chinese Taipei, have sent 68 athletes to Tokyo.

Their top medal hopes include badminton, led by world number one women's singles star Tai Tzu-ying and men's no.4 Chou Tien-chen. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)