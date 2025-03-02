Panchkula, Mar 2 (PTI) Telangana and Delhi claimed victories in division B while Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu won their division C matches on the second day of Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Sunday.

In pool A of division B, Telangana started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Assam to open the day's events.

Assam struck the first blow with an impressive field goal by captain Munmuni Das (14th minute). However, Telangana were prompt with their reply as they scored three quick goals in the second quarter via Prativa Kindo (23rd minute), Sumi Mundari (26th) and Pooja Rathod (28th) to win the match.

In the second division B match of the day, Delhi edged out Himachal 1-0 in pool B. Neha (14th) successfully converted a penalty corner in the first quarter to score the match's only goal.

Delhi's resilient defending over the next three quarters ensured they claimed all the points and continued their winning streak.

The last game of the day in division B ended in a 1-1 draw as both Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh couldn't be separated over the four quarters.

In what was a tightly contested affair, Anjali (47th) finally broke the deadlock for Chhattisgarh in the fourth quarter. The lead, however, only stood for two minutes as Chandigarh scored the equaliser via Sonu's (49th) field goal.

