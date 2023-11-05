Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Half Marathon 2023 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

While speaking to the press, Tendulkar said that he liked the Half Marathon movement since it is about a fit and healthy India.

The Master Blaster praised the organizers and said that all these events don't happen on their own and require a lot of hard work and determination.

Talking about the event, Tendulkar said that eight thousand participants took part in the half-marathon event.

While ending, the 50-year-old said that the participation of the visually impaired athletes has touched his heart the most, and they are the champions of this event.

"I am very happy to be in Hyderabad. I like this initiative, and it is a movement about a fit and healthy India. All these events don't happen on their own and require a lot of hard work and determination. Almost eight thousand participants took part in the event, which is very good. What touched my heart was the participation of the visually impaired athletes. They are the champions of this event," Tendulkar told reporters.

The runners who took part in the Half Marathon event gathered at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad early in the morning on Sunday.

The event had three categories: the half marathon (21.1k), the timed 10K, and the 5K fun run. (ANI)

