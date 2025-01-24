Melbourne, Jan 24 (AP) Tennis Australia says it has advised its players against competing in Russia following reports that Davis Cup team member Thanasi Kokkinakis featured in an exhibition event in St. Petersburg nearly two months ago.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported Friday that Kokkinakis defied advice from Tennis Australia not to play in the Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 exhibition.

Also Read | Rocky Flintoff Breaks Father Andrew Flintoff's Record, 16-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Player to Score A Maiden Century for England Lions.

It was reportedly sponsored by state-owned Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, which has been the subject of financial sanctions imposed by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade since April 2022 soon after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“For several years, Tennis Australia has ... abided by federal government policy and recommendations in regard to Russia. This support and compliance continues,” the Tennis Australia statement said.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?.

“We advise athletes against competing in Russia and are in ongoing discussions with DFAT to provide education to players about the potential ramifications for doing business in this area.”

Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios played in the men's doubles tournament at the Australian Open but retired during the second set of their first-round match because of injuries. The so-called “Special Ks,” Kokkinakis and Kyrgios won the Australian Open doubles title in 2022.

Professional tennis players from Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon in 2022 as the nations continued their invasion of Ukraine. That ban was rescinded ahead of the 2023 tournament.

While men's and women's players are permitted to play on the ATP and WTA tours and Grand Slam events, they can only do so as neutral athletes and not under the flags of Russia or Belarus. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)