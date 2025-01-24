Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?

In the second semifinal of the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles category, Jannik Sinner will clash against Ben Shelton. Check out telecast details and viewing options below.

Tennis Team Latestly| Jan 24, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Jannik Sinner plays a forehand shot (Photo Credit: X @AustralianOpen)

In the second men's singles semifinal of the ongoing Australian Open 2025, defending champion Jannik Sinner will face an unlikely opponent in Ben Shelton. The defending champion has been in prime form heading into the crucial knockout match, beating players like Alex de Minaur, and Holger Rune against whom, Sinner dropped a set. On the other hand, seeded 21st in Australia Open 2025, Ben Shelton's path to the semifinal has been all about long hard-fought matches, which have mostly gone into the fourth set. Novak Djokovic Sets Record For Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Played in Open Era, Surpasses Roger Federer’s Feat During Australian Open 2025 Second Round Match Against Jaime Faria.

While his games might suggest an easy journey, defending champion Sinner has been troubled with illness, which the number one seed stated after his win over Rune. Sinner will be looking to reach his second successive Australian Open final and defend his title, against the winner of semifinal 1 Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev. For Shelton, this is the best ever showing in the Australian Open, and his third-ever Grand Slam semifinals.

When is Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 24 and is scheduled approximately at 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton match viewing options below.  Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Clash With Ben Shelton in Semifinals.

Where to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles Semifinal Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Check out the Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles Semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Men’s Singles semifinal Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. Expect a close match, given both players are coming in red-hot form.

