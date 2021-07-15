Coimbatore, July 15 (PTI): The Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (TBTA) has opened its first development centre here to coach young talents.

The centre is set up at the RaKs Pallikkoodam (school), where Rohan would be the coach.

He has always been a champion of promoting tennis with special focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country.

Raks School, an ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and Cambridge International Examination School(K- 12), is the first-of-its-kind facility that provides training in sports and offers education with on-site residential facilities, a press release from the school said on Thursday.

If a tennis player wants to learn the skills of the sport without losing out on education, the school offers an opportunity, the release said.

The academy would train beginners in tennis, too, it said.

