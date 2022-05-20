Bangkok [Thailand], May 20 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 by beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the event here in Bangkok on Friday.

Playing in court 1, Sindhu won the match by a margin of 21-15, 20-22, 21-13.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs DC IPL 2022 Match 69.

Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it by 21-15. However, the Japanese bounced back in the second game, winning it 20-22. Sindhu had the last laugh, winning the final game by 21-13.

On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in the women's singles category to secure a place in the quarter finals of the tournament.

Also Read | RCB vs GT, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Reveals, He Was Trying to Get into Positive Frame of Mind with Every Ball.

Earlier that day, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark's Line Christophersen in the second round of the women's singles category losing 16-21, 21-14, 21-14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)