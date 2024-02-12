Adelaide [Australia], February 12 (ANI): Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continued his purple patch which started during the ICC Cricket World Cup in India last year, which has seen him not only secure the sixth marquee cricket tournament with the team but also break or equal with some big records.

Maxwell, also known as 'The Big Show' hit his fifth T20I century against West Indies in the second T20I at Adelaide on Sunday, scoring 120* in 55 balls, with 12 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 218.88.

In his last nine international innings, Maxwell has scored 106* in 44 balls against the Netherlands, 41 against New Zealand, 201* against Afghanistan to secure a memorable win, 1 against South Africa in Cricket World Cup semifinal, 2* against India in Cricket World Cup final, 12 and 104* against India in T20Is and 10 and 120* against West Indies in T20Is.

In these nine innings, the all-rounder has scored 597 runs at an average of 119.40, with a double century and three centuries in just nine innings.

Packed in this short run of cricket are some big records that 'The Big Show' has destroyed using his signature ramps, sweeps, reverse sweeps and slogs.

During the World Cup, his century against the Netherlands in October, came up in just 40 balls, breaking South Africa's Aiden Markram (49 balls against Sri Lanka in the same tournament) record for the fastest century in the tournament's rich history.

Maxwell's 201* against Afghanistan is a story that cricket fans will pass on to the next generations with pride and inspiration beaming in their eyes. Tottering at 91/7 in the run-chase of 292 against a young, up-and-coming side Afghanistan, Maxwell put on a brilliant rescue act with skipper Pat Cummins. Suffering from cramps, back spasm and tiredness, Maxwell defied all the pain and odds and swung his bat like a sword with practically no footwork, scoring Australia's first-ever double ton in 128 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes. It is also the highest score made during a run-chase that exposed the gulf of championship titles and big-match experience that separated Australia and Afghanistan.

Maxwell's 2* against India may have not added much to his statistics, but he will no doubt cherish those runs because he hit the winning runs for the Aussies, beating India to capture the sixth World Cup title in their own backyard back on November 19 at Ahmedabad's jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Next up, in a T20I series played against India in India during November, Maxwell stole the show and limelight from a young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden T20I century. Maxwell's 104* in 48 balls (with eight fours and eight sixes) helped chase down India's massive 223-run target. Maxwell reached his century in just 47 balls, which is the joint-fastest T20I ton by an Australian, tied with Aaron Finch.

Now, this fifth T20I century against West Indies ties with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's record for most T20I centuries. While Rohit took 151 games and 143 innings to reach five centuries, all it took Maxwell just 102 games and 94 innings.

Will the record-breaking Maxwell continue his record-breaking run and take Australia to their second ICC T20 World Cup title in West Indies and USA? Only time will tell. (ANI)

