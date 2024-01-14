Melbourne, Jan 14 (AP) The first 15-day Australian Open began with players starting on a Sunday for the first time in the tournament's history.

Past U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez was among the early starters on Day 1, taking on Sara Beilek.

Novak Djokovic was set to open his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session on Rod Laver Arena. He's on a 28-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

The 10-time Australian Open champion's first-round match is against Dino Prizmic, who won the junior title at last year's French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka was set to start her title defense against Ella Seidel in the last match of the day on the main show court.

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 champion, was returning to the Australian Open for the first time in four years and set to take on Magda Linette, a semifinalist last year.

Andre Agassi, who won the last of his four Australian titles in 2003, joined Evonne Goolagong Cawley to carry the trophies into the tennis complex before play began on the first of the tournament's three Sundays.

Tournament organizers are honoring Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of the first of her four Australian Open titles in 1974. She also won Wimbledon twice and the French Open once. AP

