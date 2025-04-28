Avondale (USA), Apr 28 (PTI) Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai finished a creditable tied 18th after turning in one-under 71 in the final round of the Zurich Classic here.

The pair signed off with a total of 21-under 267 as old friends Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin combined to win the title, which was the first PGA Tour win for both.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RR vs GT Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

They totalled 28-under 260.

Danish identical twins, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, narrowly missed out their first PGA Tour win and finished second just a stroke adrift after carding 68 in the final round.

Also Read | Liverpool Fans Celebrate as Players Receive Thunderous Welcome Upon Arrival at Anfield in Team Bus, Video Goes Viral as Arne Slot and Co Win EPL 2024-25 Title (Watch Video).

The tournament featured 80 teams of two which faced off over four rounds played in four-ball and foursome format alternately.

Defending champion team of Masters winner Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry was in contention through 12 holes but ultimately scored even-par 72 in the final round to aggregate 22-under and finish tied 12th.

Theegala, who has been having a modest season, and Rai had two birdies against a bogey in the final round. Theegala, who is now being sponsored by the Hero group, has played 13 events and made the cut in 12. However, he has finished in the top-25 only twice.

In the world rankings, another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia was placed 26th, followed by Rai (27th) and Theegala (28th) at the beginning of the week ahead of Zurich Classic.

In terms of FedEx Cup rankings, Bhatia is 30th and Rai is 42nd and Theegala is lying 95th with a good part of the season, including three Majors, still ahead of them.

Griffin drained a clutch birdie putt from nearly 35 feet on the 17th hole, and the tandem combined for a one-under 71 in alternate-shot play Sunday to become first-time PGA TOUR winners.

McIlroy and Lowry were just three shots off the lead when they bogeyed the 384-yard par-four 13th with each mis-hitting a chip before McIlroy missed a par putt from just inside 11 feet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)