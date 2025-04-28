Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RR vs GT Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Rajasthan Royals are out of the reckoning for a place in the playoffs position in this season’s Indian Premier League and they will now battle for pride as they feature in their remaining game, starting with the Gujarat Titans at home this evening. Rahul Dravid and the team management have a lot of thinking to do with not much going to plan this term. They are on a five-game losing streak and the senior players will have to step up and help reverse the trend. Opponents Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, can go level on points with league leaders Bengaluru with a win here and hence a key battle for them. Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans will be telecast on Star Sports and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jumps to Top Spot After Sixth Consecutive Win Away From Home.

Sanju Samson continues to miss out for Rajasthan with an injury and Riyan Parag will lead the team once again. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel have all failed to get the team over the line in key run chases and that has cost the team wins. If they are to start securing points again, the batters will have to play with more responsibility. In terms of bowling, it will be down to Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver the goods.

Sai Sudarshan has once again proved why he is one of the sought after cricketers in the league with another consistent campaign. It will not be a surprise if he is amongst the runs against Rajasthan. Skipper Shubman Gill scored a key 90 in the last match and he will hope to continue his good run. The pace trio of Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj will lead the wicket-taking department. RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans.

When is RR vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals go up against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 28. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RR vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For RR vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a close contest with the Titans claiming a crucial victory.

