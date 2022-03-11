Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah feels that cricketers need to make a few "mental adjustments" going into a 'Pink Ball' Test but defining one set parameter for that is not possible since all three day-night games they have played in the past were in varied conditions.

India are gearing up for their fourth day-night Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh on a seaming Eden Gardens track, versus Australia on a bouncy Adelaide Oval surface and with England on a Motera rank turner.

Bumrah said they are still learning how to approach pink ball games.

"As professional cricketers, we need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier (travels faster) than what you perceive. In a Test match, ball swings more in the morning session.

"But in the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much. And then in the evening, it can swing more, all these small points (are being discussed)," Bumrah said during the pre-match virtual media interaction.

"We have not played many pink ball matches and whatever we have played, they were all in different conditions, so no parameter can be set (on adjustments required). "So whatever little experience we have gathered and the feedback we have taken, we are trying to work on those things," the fast bowler added.

Bumrah also revealed that they had an optional practice session with pink ball even during the Mohali Test.

In India's previous pink-ball games, the pitches on offer were of different of variety.

"We are not used to fielding, bowling and batting with the pink ball. You don't play pink ball cricket. when you field under lights, what adjustments you have to make. We are still new in this format."

Bumrah said it depends on an individual how difficult or easy it is to make those mental adjustments.

Asked if India will go with three spinners or seamers, Bumrah said unless they assess the pitch for one final time, he can't talk about the combination.

"We have had a look at the surface. Today is the day when we assess it and then decide what combination we need. We will make a plan and back that."

It is expected that since Axar Patel, who has been added to the squad, may replace Jayant Yadav, keeping in mind the conditions. However Bumrah did not disclose if that is being planned for the game.

"Axar was part of the squad in the previous series also. He has added a lot of value to the squad. He has contributed a lot. He offers a lot with both ball and the bat. He was injured, so now when he is fit, he jumps back.

"There will be discussion what combination we want to go with. he is an important player for our team."

Bumrah stated in an assertive tone that Kuldeep Yadav, who has been released from squad, has not been kicked out.

"He has not been dropped. He was in bubble for long and has not been home. Since his chance to play this game was minimal, he has ben rested so that he can spend time with his family before the IPL.

"Players well-being is important since staying in bubble is not easy, keeping that in mind, in that aspect, he has been rested. Whenever he gets opportunity, he will do well."

Bumrah also laughed off queries about Ravindra Jadeja's workload in Mohali Test where he scored 175 not out and snared nine wickets.

Can he (Jadeja) be rested?

"I don't see any player to sit out after such a good game. He would want to replicate that performance and contribute more."

