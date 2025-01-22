Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami has revealed that he was gripped by a sense of fear when he began his rehabilitation after a long injury layoff, but managed to overcome that phase by training his mind to stay focussed on the national comeback.

Shami was sidelined after the lost ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The recovery from that was followed by a swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.

Also Read | January 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 22.

Following his inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad, his return has garnered national attention. He is also in the squad for the five-match T20I series against England beginning here later this evening.

"I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard (to get back to full fitness). There was a sense of fear (of getting injured during rehabilitation) even while running," Shami said in a video posted by BCCI.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Highest Run-Getters for India National Cricket Team at Eden Gardens in T20Is.

"It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go the the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for rehabilitation and then make a comeback," he added.

The cricketer, however, said an athlete is far more determined after deaking with an injury.

"When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete, this is what I feel. Because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong."

Shami went through the domestic grind, representing his home state Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare but a swelling in his knee finally ruled him out of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia.

On his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy, he guided Bengal to their first win of the season with a seven-wicket haul.

He followed it up with impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (11 wickets) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (five wickets).

Shami's T20I career has been sporadic, with just 23 appearances since his debut in 2014. His last outing in the format was against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal.

The 34-year-old said he has overcome the setbacks and is raring to go.

"Whatever is done, is done. I have crossed that (injury) phase. If you work hard you will get the results. That's what I believe in. If you get injured you have to make a comeback for your team for your country. So fight and grow," he said.

"If you are strong and believe in yourself and you have confidence in your abilities, have self-belief, then I don't think you will find any difference. Confidence is important for any task," he added.

Shami said he concentrated on improving his skills with a lot of focus on fitness during his rehabilitation.

"The rhythm is very important. Everything in life has a flow. Whatever it is, your fitness, mindset and skill is important for bowling," he explained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)