Paris, June 30: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Tuesday announced that Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sergio Rico have signed contract extensions until the end of the season.

The Brazilian defender, the Cameroon striker, and the Spanish goalkeeper will, therefore, be available for the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24 and the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon on July 31, with both games at the Stade de France. Cristiano Ronaldo More Likely to Win Ballon d’Or 2020, Lionel Messi’s Rankings Drop.

The three players will also be eligible for the final rounds of the Champions League, organised by UEFA in Lisbon from August 12 to 23. The 35-year-old, Silva, has made 310 appearances in all competitions since arriving at PSG in 2012, scoring 17 goals.

Choupo-Moting, 31, has worn the Rouge and Bleu on 48 occasions and notched eight goals since signing in 2018. Whereas, the 26-year-old Rico has made eight appearances between the sticks for PSG since his August 2019 loan from Sevilla FC. PSG also announced that Layvin Kurzawa has extended his contract until 2024.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Layvin Kurzawa has signed a four-year contract extension, with the 27-year-old French defender now tied to the capital club until 30 June 2024," the club said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)