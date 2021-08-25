Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) India were dismissed for a paltry 78 on the opening day of the third cricket Test against England here on Wednesday.

Veteran pacer James Anderson (3/6) and Craig Overton (3/14) claimed three wickets each, while Ollie Robinson (2/16) and Sam Curran (2/21) took two each as the England bowlers wreaked havoc on the visitors.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first but the batting unit cut a sorry figure with opener Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) being the only batsmen to reach double digit scores.

At lunch, India were struggling at 56 for four.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the second Test by 151 runs at Lord's.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14). PTI

