Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) India were struggling at 56 for four at lunch on the opening day of the third cricket Test against England here on Wednesday.

Veteran pacer James Anderson claimed three early wickets to leave India tottering at 21 for three. Ollie Robinson then dismissed Ajinkya Rahane at the stroke of the lunch.

Opener Rohit Sharma (15) was at the crease at the break.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 56 for 4 in 25.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 15; James Anderson 3/6). PTI

