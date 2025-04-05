Munich, Apr 5 (AP) Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich this summer after a 25-year career at the German club.

The 35-year-old Muller said Saturday, in a joint announcement with Bayern, that his “incredible journey” with his boyhood club will end in July.

The midfielder's contract is set to expire after the season and he's seen limited game time.

“It's clear that today is not like any other day for me," Muller said. "My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It's been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we'll remember fondly for a long time.”

Muller has helped Bayern win 33 trophies after joining the club's academy at age 10 in the summer of 2000. He's made a club-record number of appearances with 743 matches.

The team said Muller's final game with Bayern will be at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

“Thomas Muller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern,” club president Herbert Hainer said. "Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history.” (AP)

