New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The three-day All India Football Federation (AIFF) State Gradation and State-Specific Strategic Plans, which concluded at the Football House on Thursday, proved to be a distinctive meeting on multiple fronts. The sessions were chaired throughout by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

For the first time, 32 Member Associations (MAs) from across India convened to discuss and deliberate on the varied challenges confronting Indian football in each state.

Over the course of three days and approximately 25 hours of discussions, the principal office bearers of the federation engaged with the presidents and secretaries of the respective MAs. Each MA was allotted 40 minutes to present detailed accounts of their state-level operations over the last three years, along with plans for the next three years. These presentations identified both challenges and opportunities in a realistic manner.

The AIFF officials also reviewed proposals from the state associations for the development of football in alignment with the AIFF's Vision 2047 plan.

Prince Rufus, Lead Regional Office South Asia, FIFA, who attended all three days, remarked, "In my two decades in football across various roles, this is the first time the All India Football Federation is actively engaging each of its affiliated units in open discussions and reality checks on the Indian football ecosystem.

"This approach will enable the AIFF to better understand and effectively address challenges. I am confident that this three-day strategic planning meeting will be instrumental in advancing Indian football."

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey highlighted India's diversity and the unique challenges faced by each state, saying, "India is a vast country with diverse cultures. Each state and region has its own set of challenges that need to be tackled in unique ways. The issues faced by West Bengal or Maharashtra cannot be the same as those of Ladakh or the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

"We must ensure state-wise plans for maximum developmental optimisation, which will, in turn, advance Indian football as a whole. Our discussions over 25 hours across three days were centred on this specific thought."

Chaubey added, "We requested each MA to present their case for 40 minutes. Additionally, we have introduced self-evaluation cards for each MA, based on which we will draft proposals on a case-by-case basis."

The self-evaluation cards encompass nearly 500 points across key areas, including administration, infrastructure, the football ecosystem, sporting achievements, marketing, and broadcasting.

The meeting also explored achieving Atma Nirbhar (self-reliance) status for the AIFF and its MAs. Currently, AIFF receives grants primarily from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, FIFA, and the AFC, most of which are project-specific. To mitigate budget constraints, the AIFF is working to collaborate with State Governments and other organisations for hosting national and international tournaments. Many organisations have shown support by providing infrastructure facilities.

Presently, the federation boasts 13,195 licensed coaches and 3,616 registered referees for the 2024-25 season. The meeting emphasised the need for refresher courses for grassroots-level coaches and advocated similar initiatives for referees to enhance Indian refereeing standards.

The members also discussed the need for increased match time for domestic players. Restructuring tournaments such as the Santosh Trophy or State Leagues to create more match opportunities was a key area of focus.

It was noted with satisfaction that nearly Rs2,200 crore has been approved by several State Governments for the renovation of football stadiums and infrastructure, including Rs630 crore for Guwahati, Rs140 crore for Kokrajhar, Rs224 crore for Tawang, Rs300 crore for Nagaland, Rs27 crore for Telangana, and Rs800 crore for 800 football fields and 18 small stadiums in Uttar Pradesh.

The deliberations reflect a significant step towards the holistic development of Indian football. (ANI)

