New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Thug Invitational Season 6, the country's foremost Road To Valor tournament with a whopping prize pool of Rs 2,00,000, is all set to kick off today.

The distinguished tournament which is sponsored by Monster Energy and powered by UniPin India will feature 32 of the country's leading gaming streamers and content creators going head-to-head against each other from May 10-12.

The Thug Invitational is a high-profile Esports tournaments series spearheaded by Animesh Agarwal (popularly known as 8Bit Thug) that has been making waves in the Indian gaming industry, featuring prominent teams competing in multiple titles over the years. The upcoming sixth edition of the renowned tournament is set to feature the exciting multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Road To Valor.

Thug Invitational Season 6 tournament is set to feature an exciting format spanning over three days, including five rounds of intense gameplay from notable male and female gamers including Scout, Mavi, KaashPlays, 8Bit Goldy, KrutikaPlays, 8Bit Beg4mercy, S8UL Regaltos, PayalGaming, 8Bit Mafia and many more. The tournament will kick off with a best-of-seven format for the first round, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and grand finals, which will all be played in a best-of-11 format.

While this season's champion will be awarded a grand prize of INR 2,00,000, the second and third-placed players will be awarded 1,00,000 and 50,000 gems, respectively. These gems can be utilized by the players in-game to access exclusive benefits.

"The highly anticipated sixth season of the Thug Invitational is here now, and we cannot wait to see the best gaming talents from across the country converge on a single platform to showcase their skills. In a bid to create an event that truly showcases the very best of what gaming has to offer, we have invited 32 of India's biggest streamers with a cumulative subscriber base of over 1 billion and raised the bar for Esports tournaments in the country. We're thrilled to bring this unforgettable experience to the entire gaming community after a long wait of almost a year and we have been working hard to ensure that it leaves a lasting impression on fans," said Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives.

Since its launch in March of this year, Road To Valor has already become one of the most favoured games within the Indian gaming community, and it has played a significant role in propelling the industry's growth. Its inclusion in Thug Invitational Season 6 is anticipated to have a considerable influence on the gaming ecosystem in the country by sparking even greater interest, engagement, and enthusiasm for the game among fans and enthusiasts alike.

"With the Esports community of the country branching out to different Esports titles across all platforms, we are excited to include Road to Valor for Thug Invitational Season 6 as we believe it will elevate this year's tournament to greater heights of excitement. We eagerly await the tournament's commencement and are looking forward to witnessing its top-notch action that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats," added Animesh.

According to the recent 'Windows of Opportunity' report by FICCI-EY, the prize money for Esports competitions in India is expected to rise from INR 150 million in 2022 to INR 300 million in 2023. Moreover, the airtime across all competitive-level games in India is estimated to grow from 4,500 broadcast hours and 2000 peak concurrent viewers in 2022 to 6,000 broadcast hours and 3000 peak concurrent viewers in 2023.

With its massive prize pool and remarkable hype within the gaming industry, Thug Invitational Season 6 is a testament to the meteoric rise of large-scale Esports tournaments in the country.

The thrilling action from the tournament will be streamed live on 8Bit Thug's Glance Gaming and Youtube channels. (ANI)

