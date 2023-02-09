Dalla, Feb 9 (AP) Frances Tiafoe dominated fellow American Mackenzie McDonald to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.

The second-seeded Tiafoe cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 58 minutes. Next up for the 14th-ranked player is another American in J.J. Wolf, who beat Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

Tiafoe's Dallas debut in the tournament's second year came five months after the 25-year-old reached the U.S. Open semifinals, beating Rafael Nadal along the way. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte advanced to the second round with victories over Americans. Altmaier beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4. Otte eliminated Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Emilio Gomez of Ecuador reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory over Canadian Gabriel Diallo. (AP)

