Chandigarh [India], May 28 (ANI): Mullanpur is set to host two crucial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, and Punjab Police have ramped up security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile games.

The matches, scheduled for May 29 and the following day, are expected to draw large crowds from across the country.

Speaking on the preparations, Punjab Special DGP Arpit Shukla said, "Tomorrow and the day after that, two important IPL matches are going to be held in the Mullanpur Stadium (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium). People from across the country will be coming for the matches. Proper arrangements have been made."

A heavy security force will be deployed in and around the venue to maintain law and order during the event.

"64 gazetted officers and nearly 2500 police personnel will be on duty inside and outside the stadium, and also throughout the city to ensure a good law and order situation," Shukla added.

An officer of the rank of DIG (Deputy Inspector General) has been appointed as the overall in-charge of the arrangements, overseeing all aspects of security in and around the venue.

On May 20, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Mullanpur and Ahmedabad as the two venues for the IPL 2025 playoff matches. The decision marked a significant moment for Mullanpur, which hosts key fixtures of one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world.

The local administration and police are working in close coordination with event organizers to ensure the safety and convenience of spectators, teams, and officials during the high-voltage matches.

"After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29th followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30th May," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"The excitement will elevate further as Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1st. The highly anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th Season of TATA IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3rd," the statement added. (ANI)

