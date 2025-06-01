Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Also Read | Oscar Piastri Delivers Dominant Performance to Win Spanish Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Secure 1-2 Finish.

Opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.

Also Read | Adil Rashid Surpasses Graeme Swann to Become the Leading Wicket Taker Among Spinners For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab. Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.

Brief Scores: MI 203 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Tilak Varma 44; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43, Kyle Jamieson 1/30) vs PBKS. PTI KHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)