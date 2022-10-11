Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Title contenders Brazil began their FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 victory over debutants Morocco in a Group A match here on Tuesday.

Striker Jhonson scored the all-important goal in the fifth minute of the match as the South American champions collected all three points to put themselves in a strong position to make it to the quarterfinals.

Also Read | When is India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm-up Match? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Details of Practice Game.

Morroco, one of the three representatives from Africa, had a good chance to score very early in the match but after that it was Brazil who dominated the match with 65 per cent ball possession.

Brazil had 17 shots at Morocco goal as against four of the African side.

Also Read | IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Bowlers Set Up Clinical Series Win for India Against Proteas.

Brazil could have won by a big margin but their forwards missed a lot of easy chances while Morocco also defended well.

In a Group B match in Margao, Chile beat New Zealand 3-1. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)