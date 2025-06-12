New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulated the Tamil Nadu chess players, world champion D Gukesh, Aravindh Chithambaram, and R Praggnanandhaa for securing top positions in the international chess tournaments held in Norway and Armenia.

A press release from the state government said, "The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, today (12.06.2025) extended his congratulations to: D. Gukesh, the reigning World Junior Champion and recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, for securing third place in the Norway Chess Tournament, Aravindh Chithambaram, for clinching first place in the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, and Praggnanandhaa, for securing second place in the same tournament."

Chithambaram, by winning the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, has now entered the top 10 of the FIDE world rankings. It is noteworthy that he also won first place in the Masters section of the Chennai Grandmasters Tournament held last year in Chennai, conducted by SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu).

Both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa are beneficiaries of the Tamil Nadu Government's Elite Scheme for outstanding sportspersons, implemented through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Under this Elite Scheme, sportspersons who win medals in international competitions are provided with an annual grant of Rs 30 lakh to further enhance their skills. This financial support helps them acquire advanced sports equipment, train under world-class coaches abroad, and consistently participate in international competitions to showcase their talent.

With three of the four Indian players ranked in the world top 10 in chess hailing from Tamil Nadu--thanks to victories in tournaments like the Norway Chess and the Stepan Avagyan Memorial--this achievement highlights the significant impact of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's efforts in making the state a global leader in the field of sports.

This event was also attended by Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, and Mr. J Meghanath Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

