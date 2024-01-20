Sports News | TN Gymnast Oceana Hopes KIYG Helps in Her Olympic Pursuit

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Fresh from her historic feat at the Junior Nationals, rising Tamil Nadu gymnast Oceana Reena Thomas hopes to keep improving and lead the state's medal rush at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Agency News PTI| Jan 20, 2024 02:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | TN Gymnast Oceana Hopes KIYG Helps in Her Olympic Pursuit

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Fresh from her historic feat at the Junior Nationals, rising Tamil Nadu gymnast Oceana Reena Thomas hopes to keep improving and lead the state's medal rush at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

The 14-year-old grabbed the attention by becoming Tamil Nadu's first-ever Junior National gold medallist when she won the Balance Beam event in Bhubaneswar in December last year.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024 Test Series: India's Spinners Are Better Than England's, Will Be Defining in the End; Says Michael Atherton.

"I am hoping that the platform, the training and the cash prizes, if I win any, can be put into further training for realising the Olympic dream,” said Oceana in a release.

India have not yet won an Olympic quota in gymnastics for the upcoming Paris Games. The World Cup and Asian Championships are the two remaining opportunities for the gymnasts to clinch the berths.

Also Read | Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed: All You Need To Know About Pakistani Actress Who Married the Cricketer Formerly Wedded to Sania Mirza.

“It was quite unexpected. But I am happy to have won it since I missed out on the sub-junior championship,” she said, reflecting on the win.

Training under coaches Ashok Mishra and Amany Gouda from Egypt, Oceana's day begins with training session at 6 am and ends with another session from 3.30-7 with recovery sessions in between.

The Chennai gymnast dropped out of regular schooling to focus on her training and moved to the High-Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

KIYG 2024 is being held across four cities in Tamil Nadu and will witness over 5,500 athletes compete for medals in 26 sports till January 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

ary 20; RBI Announces Shut Down Of Money Markets
  • Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 56 Bhog Prasad Reaches Ayodhya, To Be Offered To Lord Ram First After Grand Ceremony
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | TN Gymnast Oceana Hopes KIYG Helps in Her Olympic Pursuit

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Fresh from her historic feat at the Junior Nationals, rising Tamil Nadu gymnast Oceana Reena Thomas hopes to keep improving and lead the state's medal rush at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 20, 2024 02:26 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | TN Gymnast Oceana Hopes KIYG Helps in Her Olympic Pursuit

    Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Fresh from her historic feat at the Junior Nationals, rising Tamil Nadu gymnast Oceana Reena Thomas hopes to keep improving and lead the state's medal rush at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

    The 14-year-old grabbed the attention by becoming Tamil Nadu's first-ever Junior National gold medallist when she won the Balance Beam event in Bhubaneswar in December last year.

    Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024 Test Series: India's Spinners Are Better Than England's, Will Be Defining in the End; Says Michael Atherton.

    "I am hoping that the platform, the training and the cash prizes, if I win any, can be put into further training for realising the Olympic dream,” said Oceana in a release.

    India have not yet won an Olympic quota in gymnastics for the upcoming Paris Games. The World Cup and Asian Championships are the two remaining opportunities for the gymnasts to clinch the berths.

    Also Read | Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed: All You Need To Know About Pakistani Actress Who Married the Cricketer Formerly Wedded to Sania Mirza.

    “It was quite unexpected. But I am happy to have won it since I missed out on the sub-junior championship,” she said, reflecting on the win.

    Training under coaches Ashok Mishra and Amany Gouda from Egypt, Oceana's day begins with training session at 6 am and ends with another session from 3.30-7 with recovery sessions in between.

    The Chennai gymnast dropped out of regular schooling to focus on her training and moved to the High-Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

    KIYG 2024 is being held across four cities in Tamil Nadu and will witness over 5,500 athletes compete for medals in 26 sports till January 31.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Shoaib Malik
    200K+ searches
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photo
    20K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    20K+ searches
    Boeing
    10K+ searches
    Ram Mandir Murti
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India

    Madhya Pradesh Holiday for Ram Mandir Opening: All Private and Government Universities To Remain Closed on January 22 As State Declares Holiday for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

  • HC on Religious Conversion: Individual Converting Religion for Marriage Must Be Informed of Legal Consequences Like Inheritance and Maintenance, Says Delhi High Court

  • Ramoji Film City Accident: Vestex Asia Company’s CEO Sanjay Shah Allegedly Dies After Specially Designed Stage Collapses in Hyderabad

  • Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron To Be Chief Guest, Around 13,000 Special Guests Invited To Witness Parade, Says Defence Ministry

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Shoaib Malik
    200K+ searches
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photo
    20K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    20K+ searches
    Boeing
    10K+ searches
    Ram Mandir Murti
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot