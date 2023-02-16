Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra registered massive wins over Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar in their respective Pool H matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

Maharashtra defeated Puducherry 7-0 in the opening game of Pool H.

In the second Pool H match, Tamil Nadu thrashed Andaman and Nicobar 32-0.

On Friday, Odisha will play Kerala in Pool A, while Madhya Pradesh will face Telangana in Pool G.

In other matches, Himachal will lock horns against Gujarat in Pool F, while Andhra Pradesh will take on Bengal in Pool E.

